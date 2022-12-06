Water main break prompts boil advisory for residents along I-75 corridor

CINCINNATI — A water main broke near Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon, prompting officials to issue a precautionary boil advisory for residents who live along the I-75 corridor north of River Road.

The boil advisory predominantly affects the West End, though businesses and homes between State Street and Central Parkway will be affected as far north as I-74.

The boil advisory will be in effect until Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., according to the City of Cincinnati.

Specifically, the boundary for the boil advisory is:

North Boundary — I-75

South Boundary — Mehring Way/River Road

East Boundary — Central Parkway/Plum Street

West Boundary — State Street/Beekman Street

Residents who are impacted by the boil advisory should see a door hanger placed on or near their front door with directions on the boil advisory and precautions to take, according to the city's website.

In a boil advisory, residents should thoroughly flush cold water from all taps for at least three minutes. Before cooking with or drinking tap water, residents should boil it for at least one minute and let it cool. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making ice and baby formula, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking for up to 36 hours after the water main break.

Before the water main break was repaired, Cincinnati Public Schools tweeted that Ethel Taylor and Taft High Schools experienced low water pressure from the break. CPS said pressure returned to normal around 2 p.m. and classes were not affected.