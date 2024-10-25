Watch Now
CPD: Bystander hit in crossfire between two vehicles, hospitalized in critical condition

CINCINNATI — A man who Cincinnati police said was an innocent bystander is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was caught in crossfire between two vehicles.

Cincinnati police responded to the shooting on Derrick Turnbow Avenue in the West End just after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

A CPD sergeant at the scene said they found the man shot in the neck and twice in the legs; he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in critical condition, CPD said.

The sergeant said the bullets that hit the bystander were fired from an AK-47.

Police have not released any information about suspects, or descriptions of the vehicles suspected to be involved.

