Cincinnati police searching for man missing for nearly one month

provided by Cincinnati police
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 31, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are working to find a man who hasn't been seen since October 6, according to a press release from CPD.

Police said 62-year-old Lorenzo Watts Sr. was reported missing by his son on Monday, after it was determined Watts had not been seen or heard from since the afternoon of October 6.

Watts was dropped off in the 1800 block of Dalton Avenue in the West End at around 3 p.m. that day, police said. Watts also has health issues that require him to take daily medication, according to CPD.

Police said Watts is known to frequent the West End area near 8th Street and Linn Street.

Watts stands roughly five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Watts' location should call CPD Detective Oliver at 513.352.4567.

