Cincinnati police search for missing woman last seen on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a woman who was last heard from on Thanksgiving Day.

Police said 34-year-old Tiffany Cook last spoke to someone on Nov. 28. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Cook is listed as a 5-foot-3, 184-pound Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is reported missing from the 400 block of W. 9th Street in the West End.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police either by dialing 911 or calling Det. Nikki Oliver at 513-352-3501.

