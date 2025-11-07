Cincinnati police: 1 shot in West End

CINCINNATI — One person was shot in the West End Friday afternoon, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Street and Central Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification in that area. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that can alert police to possible shootings in real-time.

When they arrived, CPD said officers found one person who had been shot. Police have not provided any details on that person's condition. However, they said investigators are on scene and our crew that responded to the shooting confirmed Poplar Road is now closed between Linn and Central.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.