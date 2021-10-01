Cincinnati Catholic Consolidation: What will happen to unused real estate

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Archdiocese begins to confront the challenge of consolidating churches, some say it will lead to too much unused building space.

Father Rey Taylor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in the West End said Friday, “We have too many buildings. We have more buildings than what we need.”

He spoke to WCPO 9 News the morning after the Archdiocese released proposed maps of what leaders call "parish families." Those will be districts for specific churches. Catholics who live in the parishes are members of designated churches.

“I’m very perplexed and very concerned about the resolve,” said Taylor.

He said his council of parish advisers are working to help him come up with a list of concerns and solutions for the archdiocese to consider before finalizing the maps.

One concern is the amount of miles each new parish covers. He said many parishioners walk to church or the food pantry.

Taylor also said he will be watching to see where staff are moved. “The needs of the African American Catholic community is not always taken under consideration,” he said.