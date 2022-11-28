Watch Now
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition

Posted at 9:31 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 21:31:53-05

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot in West End Sunday evening around 8 p.m., according to Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Lanter.

Lanter said police responded to the area of Linn and Poplar for one of the victims. A second victim was found at Linn and Findlay. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where one person is in critical condition, the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Lanter.

Lt. Lanter said District One Investigators were on scene.

WCPO will update this story as more information comes forth.

