Police investigating West End shooting, possible victim in critical condition

Police said they did not find a victim when they arrived. However, a possible victim did arrive at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 15, 2024
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting in the West End, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police were unable to confirm the exact location of the shooting.

Police said they did not find a victim when they arrived. However, one individual did arrive at the hospital shortly after the shooting with a gunshot wound. They are in critical condition.

Police have not confirmed if this is the victim of the West End shooting.

There were 40 to 50 shell casings on Livingston Street and another 15 on Poplar Street, police said.

Police said a delivery truck was also "shot up."

According to police, there were a lot of people in the area upon arrival but no one provided information about the shooting.

Police said they are working to figure out what happened on both streets.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time. Police have not released information about possible suspects.

