'We'll miss you': Married with Microphones hosts announce final broadcast

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati radio legends are retiring after nearly 30 years of broadcasting in The Queen City.

Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle, of WGRR's "Married with Microphones" morning show, made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook.

"We've decided to unplug the headphones and flip off the mic switch for the last time at year’s end," O'Brien said.

The couple met while they both worked at the same Cincinnati radio station in 1979, according to WGRR's website. For several years, the duo even hosted a live morning "watercooler" segment, simulcast on WCPO.

The couple thanked their loyal fans, especially those that have been listening since their Q102 days in the 70s and 80s.

"We’ll miss you, but we’re not done yet," said Coyle. "Our last show will be Friday, December 22."