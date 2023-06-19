'We have come so far': Tri-State communities celebrate Juneteenth, some for the first time

CINCINNATI — A rainy Monday didn't stop people from celebrating Juneteenth. Some cities in the Tri-State hosted ceremonies for the very first time.

The holiday marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation-ending slavery in the U.S., but news of liberation slowly spread across the south. It took more than two years for the news to reach the final enslaved group in Galveston, Texas.

Local nonprofit Best Point Education and Behavioral Health hosted an event with a BBQ lunch, crafts, games and songs, all to spark conversation and teach about the history of Juneteenth in a way kids can understand.

“We had students who sang songs in regards to the importance of freedom and their heritage, but also an opportunity to listen to speakers speak about the importance of the day,” said Tom Boggs, retired Cincinnati Public Schools educator and current Board of Trustees Member at Best Point.

It may have rained on their parade, but that didn't stop people from coming out to Cincinnati’s second-annual Juneteenth parade on Monday morning.

Across the river in Kentucky, Florence hosted their first annual Juneteenth celebration, where the first-ever Miss Juneteenth was crowned.

“I want to set the example and be the representation for more women of color to stand here to tell them what our significance is,” said Florence’s Miss Juneteenth Dashai Thompson. “Not only that, advocating about this rich culture that's even here in this county, and that we should continue to do all across the nation."

For Family By Family and the City of Florence hosted a ceremony educating people about the history of First Baptist African American church in the city. It's a celebration that was the first of many to come for Northern Kentucky.

“What we really wanted to do was make sure that everyone knew what Juneteenth is about and knew the history of it,” said Sienna Thompson, For Family By Family founder. “Everyone can celebrate Juneteenth of every color and celebrate the inspiration, our ancestors, slavery, how we have come so far, and just broke every barrier and every chain.”