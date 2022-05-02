Water shutoffs resume for Greater Cincinnati Water Works customers

CINCINNATI — Water shutoffs and late payment fees resume Monday for Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) customers.

The utility company paused the practice in March 2020 as a way to ensure customers had access to clean water for sanitation during the pandemic. According to GCWW, around 3,400 customers are eligible for a shutoff. At the height of the pandemic, about 14,000 were eligible.

GCWW said help is still available for customers in need.

“We have realized that our customers, especially those who are worried about collection efforts, they're not willing to take those calls or not wanting to open their mail because they're nervous of what we’ll expect from them,” said, Tony Searls, GCWW Commercial Services Superintendent. “We want them to know that there is hope. There are options available and we are willing to work with them.”

Pandemic relief funds can help people keep the water running. People can enroll in interest-free payment plans through its Promise Pay portal.

Customers can also speak directly with GCWW customer service by calling (513) 591-7700.