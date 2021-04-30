LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Cincinnati for infrastructure discussion

CINCINNATI — Vice President Kamala Harris has landed in Cincinnati Friday for a discussion at University of Cincinnati's 1819 Innovation Hub on new investments in infrastructure and public transit.

Watch live below:

With their first 100 days behind them, President Joe Biden's administration has announced sweeping $4 trillion spending proposals for infrastructure and families. Top-line items from the plans include investments in roads, bridges and broadband, as well as providing preschool for every 3- and 4-year-old child, making two years of community college free, and offering 12 weeks of maternity/paternity time off for new parents or other medical situations.

The Brent Spence Bridge is considered to be a top priority in Friday's discussions, which will revolve around Biden's American Families Plan as part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour, according to Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders.

However, the VP won’t be able to say Friday which project will be picked to receive funding through the legislation. Sanders told reporters Friday that the Brent Spence Bridge “could potentially be one of those projects.”

Ohio's Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown will chair the roundtable discussion Friday afternoon with other leaders, including:

Darryl Haley, SORTA CEO

Eddie Koen, President and CEO, Urban League

Vikas Mehta, Professor, Fruth/Gemini Chair, Ohio Eminent Scholar and Urban Design Certificate Coordinator at the University of Cincinnati

Jill Meyer, President and CEO of Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce

Troy Miller, President/Business Agent, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627

Biden plan includes training current workers to work on new, green buses instead of contracting out. About 200 of about 800 union members are maintenance workers, transit union leader says. @wcpo — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) April 30, 2021

