Want to propose on NYE? Fountain Square is the place to do it, according to a new survey

CINCINNATI — If you're planning to propose this New Year's Eve, look no further than downtown Cincinnati (allegedly).

DatingNews asked 3,000 women where their dream proposal would be if they were to get engaged on New Year's Eve. The top answer in Ohio? Fountain Square. Public Square in Cleveland came in at No. 2, while Scioto Mile in Columbus was ranked No. 3.

The reason Fountain Square nabbed the top spot, the study said, was thanks to the holiday festivities. A proposal during altafiber's New Year's Eve Blast means fireworks, lights, an ice rink and a bar with plenty of drink specials.

Around 46% of women surveyed said they want their partner to pop the question just before the clock strikes midnight as we ring in 2025.

While Fountain Square is the most popular landmark for a proposal, an overwhelming majority of women surveyed nationwide said they want their proposal to be a private moment with no one around but their partner. Only 2% said they want a large audience watching. So if you have plans to propose at home or in a different setting before any big New Year celebrations, don't change things just yet.

Some other popular opinions include wanting the proposal to be a surprise and making the moment special by having a memento from their relationship or time together. Around 27% of women surveyed also said they want a photographer to capture the moment for them.

While the most popular day to get engaged is (unsurprisingly) Christmas Day followed by Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are right up there. Here's to all the happy couples this holiday season!