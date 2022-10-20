Walnut Hills Library welcomes community back inside

CINCINNATI — After an 18-month renovation, the Walnut Hills Branch of the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library is back open to visitors.

The massive project cost more than $12 million and transformed one of the original Carnegie libraries into a space that can better serve the community.

The library has now doubled in size to about 20,000 square feet. The addition includes seven new meeting rooms and a large community room equipped with a small kitchen.

The new kids section features spaces for kids to hang out and explore books while the teen section has tables and computers for studying and homework.

What was once an auditorium with a stage on the lower level of the original building, is now a meeting room for nearly 100 people.

The Walnut Hills Branch is now the first Cincinnati library with a tablet kiosk that allows visitors to check out a tablet to use in the building.

Visitors can also use one of 48 laptops throughout the building.

Library Director Paula Brehm-Heeker said the project uniquely combines the history of the library with modern amenities.

During construction, crews discovered a tile mosaic of the City of Cincinnati seal on the floor under an old carpet. It was meticulously restored and is now a focal point of the library.

Juncta Juvant, scribed on the seal, is thought to mean “strength in unity” and dates back to 1788.

Also, a focal point that is hard to miss, is a kinetic sculpture built by local artist, Jessica Wolf. The sculpture consists of 4,000 hand-strung pieces that took about 170 hours to construct.

The renovations are part of the library system’s master plan to create a Big Next Generation Library that offers traditional and contemporary library spaces and services that serve all generations.

Heeker said part of the importance of the renovation is enriching Walnut Hills and drawing other new life to the neighborhood.

“It’s a big investment for us in the community and we’re really working closely with some of the other things that are happening in Walnut Hills and hope that it serves as an anchor certainly for community activities and also folks who are looking for ways to bring forward other opportunities,” Heeker said.

The library now has accessibility ramps and an elevator to accommodate all patrons.

Parking behind the library has also been expanded to make it more convenient to visit.

Click here to learn more about what services the library provides at all branches.

READ MORE

Missing book returned to Cincinnati Public Library 50 years later

Dalai Lama marks 87th birthday by opening library and museum

These Fantastic Dolly Parton License Plates Support Imagination Library