Wall collapse flattens vehicle in Walnut Hills

Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:03:31-04

CINCINNATI — At least one person's car was destroyed after a 40 foot retaining wall came crashing down in Walnut Hills Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Kemper Lane around 7:15 a.m. for the report of multiple damaged vehicles. When they arrived, they discovered that a large retaining wall collapsed on three vehicles. Investigators said two had moderate damage but one was completely crushed under the rubble.

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Fire Department said crews had to use hydraulic tools to open the car to search for victims inside. Thankfully, no one was inside the car.

The vehicle is nearly unrecognizable under the fallen rocks.

A CFD investigation estimated the damages at $100,000. Crews said they notified the building department.

It is unclear at this time what caused the collapse.

The parking area has been blocked off.

Investigators said no one was injured in the collapse.

