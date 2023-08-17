Wall collapse flattens vehicle in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — At least one person's car was destroyed after a 40 foot retaining wall came crashing down in Walnut Hills Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Kemper Lane around 7:15 a.m. for the report of multiple damaged vehicles. When they arrived, they discovered that a large retaining wall collapsed on three vehicles. Investigators said two had moderate damage but one was completely crushed under the rubble.

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Fire Department said crews had to use hydraulic tools to open the car to search for victims inside. Thankfully, no one was inside the car.

The vehicle is nearly unrecognizable under the fallen rocks.

FF Tyler Leppert (yellow helmet) and FAO Scot Irvin along with our Heavy Rescue Firefighters use hydraulic tools to open and search this vehicle that was crushed by a stone retaining wall collapse this morning in Walnut Hills. Fortunately no one was inside the vehicle at the time pic.twitter.com/OdNwYgfj2f — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 17, 2023

A CFD investigation estimated the damages at $100,000. Crews said they notified the building department.

It is unclear at this time what caused the collapse.

The parking area has been blocked off.

Investigators said no one was injured in the collapse.