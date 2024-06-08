Tri-State nonprofit hosts workshop aimed at uplifting young women

CINCINNATI — A Tri-State nonprofit hosted a workshop Saturday aimed at uplifting young women.

Never The Less, Inc. held a workshop Saturday at United Way of Greater Cincinnati in Walnut Hills.

Doris Thomas, the executive director and founder of Never The Less, said the nonprofit was founded in 2012 and is focused on providing young girls an after school program, especially those who live in underserved communities and may not have the means to go to other programs farther away.

Saturday's free event was themed "Ladies of Valor," intending to help teach teenage girls to recognize their greatness and value. It also featured other nonprofits and organizations at the event.

"Ladies for valor for us means that they are strong, they come from great roots, and they need to know where they come from, they need to know who they are," Thomas said. "... With Never The Less, we give them that opportunity of learning about themselves, and for us to always elevate them."

The workshop featured a panel with various panelists from different backgrounds, as well as guest speaker Carol Tonge-Macke. Tonge-Macke is an author and the assistant dean of retention in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Cincinnati.

"They're all there to help the children have an understanding of their [worth] and to elevate them and to remind them that they're great," Thomas said.

Thomas said the nonprofit has future events throughout the summer if kids and their families weren't able to make Saturday's workshop.

"Never The Less is never really closed," Thomas said.

Thomas said the nonprofit has a summer program called Camp E.V.E., which stands for emerging virtuous entrepreneurs. The program equips young women with career skills to apply in the real world, and it helps them build their own personal business.

Later in the summer, Never The Less also has a program that pairs with Cincinnati Public Schools and takes place throughout the school year.

Never The Less also has a program that works with the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center called "Never Again." Thomas said the nonprofit goes to the detention center twice a month.

"Through Never Again, they receive the same teaching that we give at Never The Less," Thomas said. "Of holding your head up, of changing your mind, being responsible for your actions, knowing who your friends actually are, but you must know who you are."

For more information about Never The Less's future events, click here.