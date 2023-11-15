Watch Now
Police: 52-year-old man struck, killed by unknown vehicle last month in Walnut Hills

Posted at 2:26 PM, Nov 15, 2023
CINCINNATI — A 52-year-old man is dead after being struck and killed by an unknown vehicle in Walnut Hills last month, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the man was struck Oct. 27 around 12:45 a.m. along Walter Avenue.

The man was in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck. Police said the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Any witness to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

