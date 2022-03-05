Police: 1 dead after shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said one person is dead after a shooting in Walnut Hills Friday night.

Lt. Tim Lanter said District 4 officers responded to a shooting that happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Gilbert Avenue. One person died from their injuries.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is received.

