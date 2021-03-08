New Walnut Hills streetscape celebrates women and International Women's Day

CINCINNATI — A new interactive art installation is coming to Walnut Hills in celebration of women and International Women's Day.

"I think about our strength as women, and we put on our capes and tap into our superpower," Viann Barnett, managing director of Cincinnati Union Bethel, said.

Each of the six women featured in the installation, sponsored by A Picture's Worth and Cincinnati Union Bethel, picked a picture of a time in their life when they overcame an obstacle to use in their section. While people view the installation, they can also listen to audio clips and podcasts to hear more about the story behind the picture.

Barnett is one of the women featured in the art installation, and she picked a picture of the day she graduated college.

"It was very impactful, not only for myself, but for my daughter," Barnett said. "The mindset was that, if I can remove myself out of poverty, I will be able to help move my daughter out of poverty."

Elissa Yancey, CEO of A Picture's Worth, said she hopes the installation will help change the way people think of women's representation in media and art.

"I think, oftentimes, we see people at their worst in media," Yancey said. "We don't get to see them defined by their aspirations, by their strengths... You can be walking down the street, and the strong women are all around you."

"I think that's the biggest thing I want to see happen," Barnett said. "That there's no limitations to what we can do."

The installation can be viewed at 957 E. McMillan St. now.