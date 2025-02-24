CPD: Man in 'very serious' condition after shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A man is in "very serious" condition after being shot outside of an apartment in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati Police Department.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Gilbert Avenue.

According to police, the report was initially a Shotspotter, meaning shots fired were detected, but it was unclear if anyone was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside between two buildings.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.