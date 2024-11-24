CFD: 1 person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash Saturday night in Walnut Hills, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Reading Road and William Howard Taft Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

One driver had minor injuries and was transported by family to the hospital. The other driver had "extensive injuries" and had to be cut out of their vehicle. CFD said the extrication took multiple teams on both the exterior and interior of the vehicle, and it took approximately 20 minutes.

CFD provided a photo of the vehicle that the person was extricated from:

Provided by the Cincinnati Fire Department

That person was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment, CFD said. Their current condition is unknown.

CFD did not say what caused the crash, but that CPD is investigating.