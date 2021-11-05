UC hopes national spotlight shines on more than athletics

CINCINNATI — National television attention mixed with homecoming at the University of Cincinnati could make the upcoming weekend an ideal time to reel in donors for programs that need a boost.

ESPN's College GameDay began live broadcasts from campus Friday afternoon. UC's homecoming football game against Tulsa Saturday will also be nationally televised at 3:30 p.m.

"It's important that we're known for things besides athletics," said Josie Evans-Phillips, Associate Dean for the UC College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services and Information Technology. "The alumni, we want them to come back and see the great work that's happened. Hopefully, they will want to give back in either ways that are donor giving or also ways to just engage with our students."

Evan Phillips' college honored four distinguished alumni for outstanding contributions to society during an afternoon ceremony.

"I'm glad to see all the changes and the uplift of the name of the university in the world," said Irving Moses, who graduated from UC in the 70s with two degrees. He returned this weekend with his wife, also a Bearcat alumna.

Moses runs his own financial planning company in Houston and is so proud of his alma mater's football team that he traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to see them beat Notre Dame. Now that he is back on campus, Moses said he is happy to give back where he can.

"Any time you're getting great press and getting the opportunity to tell your story, [it] shines a better light on everything," said Larry Johnson, Dean of the College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services and Information Technology said.

Next to money, the chance to connect students with influential mentors, internships and co-ops are high priorities. For the school, the excitement bringing crowds to campus is more than a golden opportunity.

