UC Health to reduce hours of use of Air Care helicopters

CINCINNATI — UC Health is reducing the hours of operation for its Air Care helicopter in a step to optimize efficiency, UC Health said in a statement to WCPO on Thursday.

The company said it plans to reduce the number of hours of service at select medical bases beginning in 2023, but said it won't diminish the level of care given to the Greater Cincinnati area.

"Our commitment to serve the community remains steadfast and we are confident that this modification will not result in diminished care or service levels," UC Health said.

UC Health has been utilizing Air Care in the Tri-State area for more than 35 years. The change comes as UC Health aims to offer a more effective utilization of the aircraft and crew.

Despite the cuts, the company said it "stands committed to offering emergency transport services to the most acutely ill and injured."

Air Care units are fitted with a team made up of a physician or nurse practitioner, a dual paramedic and nurse, as well as a pilot. Air Care helicopters feature multiple life-saving measures and tools, including ventilators, surgical capabilities, ultrasound, cardiac arrest devices and more.

UC Health said that a "very small" number of staff members will be impacted by the reduced hours, but they did not provide an exact number. Per UC Health's website, the air and mobile care team is comprised of 140 employees.

The company also said all of those employees impacted have been offered opportunities to continue their employment at UC Health in comparable positions that are available.

