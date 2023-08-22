U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Cincinnati seize 100 shipments of fake sports merchandise

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) just announced the results of a special operation in Cincinnati that took aim at counterfeit merchandise.

During what the agency called "Special Operation Home Plate," officers focused their enforcement efforts on stopping shipments of counterfeit MLB, MLS and NFL merchandise. CBP officers said in July, they seized 100 shipments containing more than $155,000 worth of fake merch. According to a press release, an additional 34 shipments were abandoned by the importers.

Investigators said most of the products originated from China, but officers also seized shipments from Mexico, Guatemala and Canada.

“Our officers are trained to identify high-risk packages containing fraudulent and illegal merchandise, especially for priority trade issues such as intellectual property rights enforcement," said Cincinnati Port Director Norma Porco. "This operation helps CBP protect U.S. citizens and economic interests and supports the agency’s mission of enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity.”

According to CBP, in 2022, the People's Republic of China was the primary source of counterfeit and pirated goods seized in the U.S. The estimated total for all items seized was nearly $1.8 billion.

“Legal trade is the backbone of American revenue, and illicit and counterfeit products often fund criminal activity,” said Director of Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office, LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. “CBP continues to mitigate risks posed by illegal imports such as these by protecting the intellectual property rights of Americans and American businesses.”

CBP said it has established an educational initiative to raise awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with buying counterfeit and pirated goods. According to the agency, the underground criminal market feeds the loss of profits and jobs overtime. Click here to learn more about CBP's "Truth Behind Counterfeits" public awareness campaign.

