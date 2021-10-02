Tri-State raises over $750K in fight against Alzheimer's

On Saturday, more than 2,200 members of the Tri-State took part in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising over $750,000 for the fight.

Cincinnati's branch of the walk is one of the largest in the country and after spending a year going virtual, organizers and participants said they were ready to get back to walking together.

"My hope is to find a cure for future generations," said Diana Kinnett, who participated in the walk.

Kinnett walked in memory of her mother, who lost her battle with the disease earlier this year.

"She was a blessing, she was a very godly woman with a servant's heart and she loved her family and we miss her dearly," said Kinnett.

Many others share a similar story, evidenced by the large turnout at the walk. Many joined the trek with purple flowers, a symbol they lost someone to the disease.

"You see all these flowers, you know, you're not alone," said Annemarie Barnett, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati. "This is the world's largest support group."

Roughly 220,000 people live with Alzheimer's Disease in Ohio alone. Organizers with the walk hope the event will ultimately raise $1.1 million through marches nationwide; organizers of Cincinnati's march said the Tri-State's $750,000 contribution will fund research, support groups and a 24/7 helpline for referrals and information.

"The message is one of hope we're going to find a cure," said Robert McEwan, president of the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati. "And what it also says as it touches a lot of people ... that's why people are here walking. Cause they have the passion."

Donations for the cause will be accepted throughout the end of the year.