Tri-State man walking across the country for those in need

CINCINNATI — A man from the Tri-State plans on walking across the United States to raise money for two organizations which help those in need.

Jason Voss said he will walk across a 3028-mile long trail called the Continental Divide, which spans from New Mexico to Canada, in order to raise money for the NuWay Foundation and Adventure Crew.

The NuWay Foundation helps families in Nigeria and Adventure Crew helps children here in the United States. Voss said walking for both organizations is well worth it.

When talking about the NuWay Foundation, Voss said some families in Nigeria walk for water, education and other things we take for granted. "I'm walking for fun, and just the enjoyment and they have to walk for their basic human needs," he said.

And Adventure Crew takes underprivileged kids kayaking, snowboarding and hiking.

After a motorcycle crash almost took Voss's life, he said he wants to give back however he can.

"I just hope I inspire people to help others," Voss said. "Nature can help. It gives you time to think get you away from your every day problems. It's just it's healing."