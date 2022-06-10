Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Summer fun has kicked off, which means there's plenty to do around the Tri-State. No matter if you're looking for a film festival or want to eat some Italian cuisine, we've got you covered with nine things you can do this weekend:

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Bringing more than 10 screenings in one evening, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is making its stop in the Queen City. Sponsored by the Ohio River Foundation, the film festival aims to inspire environmental activism and a love of nature. The festival annually takes place in California and Nevada in February and then hits cities nationwide. Other than inspiring festival-goers, the film festival is the largest fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League, which raises awareness and funds to recover California's wild salmon and protect the Yuba River watershed.

For those interested in going, tickets are $15 and can be bought here.

WHAT: Wild & Scenic Film Festival

WHEN: June 10, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Strawberry Festival

The summer heat is here and there's nothing better to enjoy than sweet, fresh strawberries — and Hidden Valley Orchard is here to provide that with its Strawberry Festival. While you won't be able to pick your own strawberries in the fields, the market at the festival will have all of your strawberry needs, from preserves to pastries and alcohol drinks. Other than the strawberry treats, there will also be kid-friendly activities like face painting and bounce houses.

WHAT: Strawberry Festival

WHEN: June 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Hidden Valley Orchard, 5474 OH-48, Lebanon, OH 45036

New Richmond Pride Festival

Marking the village's first Pride event, New Richmond is hosting its Pride festival throughout the weekend. Each night will feature live music and activities, including a corn hole tournament, dog parade, drag brunch and more. There will also be bar crawls on Friday and Saturday for those 21 and older.

WHAT: New Richmond Pride Festival

WHEN: June 10, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 12, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: New Richmond Band Stand, 116 Susanna Way, New Richmond, OH 45157

GINcinnati

An ode to World Gin Day, Woodburn Brewery is celebrating all things gin at its GINcinnati event. Attendees will be able to taste gin from all over the Buckeye state, listen to panelists from distilleries as well as learn how to make their own cocktails.

For those interested, tasting tickets will be available at the door for $5 for a single tasting or $40 for a Harvester pass which gets you six gin tastings and two cocktail tickets. For attendees who want the full experience, for $75 you can get the GINfluencer pass that gets you 10 tastings, three cocktail tickets and priority seating at all panel sessions.

WHAT: GINcinnati

WHEN: June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: The Woodburn Brewery, 2800 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206

Upstander 5K

Sponsored by the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center and the Cincinnati Museum Center, the Upstander 5K takes runners and walkers through West End and Union Terminal. The race benefits the Cincy Upstander Project, which aims to inspire the community to become better upstanders through museum tours, monthly events, training opportunities and a city-wide art campaign. After the 5K, there is an after-party featuring food and drinks as well as live music.

For those interested, it's $35 to register and you can do so here. Registration for the race ends Saturday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m.

WHAT: Upstander 5K

WHEN: June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Union Terminal, 1301 Western Ave. Suite 2101, Cincinnati, OH 45203

Westwood Second Saturday - Pride

The first event of the summer, Westwood Works is kicking off its monthly Second Saturday summer series with a Pride-themed celebration. The west side's first ever Pride event, the party will have a DJ, a drag performance, comedy show, food vendors and more. The event is also in the heart of Westwood's newly launch DORA area where those 21 and older can walk around with their alcoholic beverages.

For more information about the rest of the Second Saturday series, click here.

WHAT: Westwood Second Saturday - Pride

WHEN: June 11, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Westwood Town Hall Park, 3017 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Lagerfest at Northern Row

Northern Row Brewery and Distillery is bringing all things lagers to Cincinnati on Saturday. The city's first Lagerfest, the celebration will showcase different lagers around the city in the "age of IPA" as Northern Row put it. Other than tasting the different lagers, attendees will get to tour pre-prohibition lagering tunnels.

For those interested in celebrating the beer, tickets are $55 and can be purchased here. Tickets grant each attendee with a tunnel tour, 10 beer tasting tickets, three half pint tickets and an official Lagerfest tasting glass.

WHAT: Lagerfest at Northern Row

WHEN: June 11, 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

WHERE: Northern Row Brewery, 111 W McMicken Ave., Cincinnati 45202

Friendship Flea Market

Get ready to shop to your heart's content because Friendship, Indiana's spring flea market is back! The flea market — which kicks off June 11 and runs until June 19 — will feature 500 vendors selling everything imaginable, whether it be jewelry, antiques or decor. The flea market has been around for more than 50 years and outside of vendors, it also has live music and entertainment for attendees.

For more information about the flea market and its vendors, click here.

WHAT: Friendship Flea Market

WHEN: June 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: East State Road 62, Friendship, IN, 47042

Italianfest

The Tri-State loves its food festival, and this weekend the longtime Italianfest is back. With over 120,000 attendees expected at the festival, Italian restaurants and vendors will be serving up food all weekend long. Other than the delicious food, those attending can expect live music, rides and kid-friendly games and activities.

For those interested, the festival kicked off Thursday night but you can find more information about the weekend's schedule here.

WHAT: Italianfest

WHEN: June 10, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 11, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 12, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071