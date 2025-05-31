Watch Now
Thousands participate in 24th annual Redlegs Run to raise money for Cincinnati-area kids

The annual event raises money for the Reds Community Fund
CINCINNATI — Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers spent their Saturday morning down on the streets of the Cincinnati riverfront before ending their morning inside Great American Ball Park.

The participants took part in the 24th annual Redlegs Run, which included a 10K, 5K, 1-mile run and the Gapper's Kids Fun Run.

"Personal best today, so very excited for that, just a little bit under 35 minutes," said Dion Roberts, who had one of the fastest times in the 10K.

Thousands participate in 24th annual Redlegs Run, raise money for Cincinnati-area kids

Before the runners took off, we spoke with Charley Frank, the executive director of the Reds Community Fund.

He told us more than 3,000 people took part in this year's event, the highest level of participants for the Redlegs Run since 2019.

He also said the event has grown over its 24-year history, allowing more people to join in the Saturday morning fun.

"We've added the 10K, the 1-mile event, we've always had the Kids Fun Run around the warning track, this year we've added an all-abilities event," Frank said.

Participants were given special medals, a commemorative t-shirt and the chance to enjoy a post-run party inside Great American Ball Park.

The runners were also given tickets to the June 17 baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins.

Money raised through the Redlegs Run is being put towards the Reds Community Fund, which assists underserved kids in the Cincinnati area.

"It goes back to our youth baseball, youth softball, education and community building programs. We are doing so much to try to make the game accessible for everybody," Frank said.

More information on ways to support the Community Fund and other events the Reds host can be found here.

