The Chicks postpone Tuesday concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, the Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 22:00:50-04

CINCINNATI — The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, announced on Monday they have postponed their Tuesday night show at Riverbend.

The concert, which was set to take the stage Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 2. According to a press release from Music & Event Management, all tickets originally purchased for Tuesday's show ill be honored for the new October date.

Those who cannot attend the new date will be refunded the cost of their tickets.

The concert has been postponed "as a result of strict doctor's orders for vocal rest," according to the press release from MEMI. Patty Griffin will still support the band as an opening act, the band said.

Fans in Indianapolis were disappointed on Monday after The Chicks cut their concert at Ruoff Music Center short, according to WCPO sister station WRTV.

WRTV reported that many who attended took to social media, saying the band only made it through a few songs.

On Monday evening, the band apologized to Indianapolis fans on social media.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved or the show we wanted to give you," the band wrote in a statement. The Indianapolis show has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

In addition to postponing the Cincinnati show, The Chicks also announced their show in Clarkston, MI would be rescheduled for Sept. 28. That show was originally intended to take the stage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday.

The band has not made any changes for other future dates on their tour.

In 2020, the band changed its name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks. The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy, ABC News reported.

