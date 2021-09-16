Oktoberfest returns to Cincinnati after one year away

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this year in person, after being forced to cancel in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemicc.

Local business owners are happy the event has returned, since it brings a strong impact to the local economy each year.

"We really just tell our staff to be busy at all times," said Jade Colwell, bar manager at Smoke Justis. "Be ready for anything. When these weekends come around it's all hands on deck. Be ready for intensity. We just get everyone prepped up and ready to go that it's not going to just be a party. It's coming to work."

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Cincinnati for the event annually. This year, Brendon Caull with Cincinnati's Chamber of Commerce, said the event will start on a Thursday.

"We have a baseball series this weekend with the Reds in town," said Caull. "Concerts in town. It'll feel alive. Feel great."

Cull is hoping many of the 3,200 rooms available to book within three blocks of the Duke Energy Convention Center will be full.

"Parking garages will be filled," said Cull. "People will walk around. Hopefully stop and shop at places too. You know they'll spend a lot of time at Oktoberfest because it's a great tradition."

The festivities begin at noon on Thursday with the running of the wiener dogs on Freedom Way at the Banks.