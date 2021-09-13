Watch
MAP: Road closures underway for Downtown's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

JOSEPH FUQUA ll
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2017 kicked off on Second and Third streets, between Walnut and Elm streets, on Friday September15, 2017. People checked out the booths along Third Streets. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2017
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 09:17:26-04

CINCINNATI — Road closures began Sunday in preparation for this year's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati celebration.

Officials with the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering said the following streets would close for most of the week leading up to the annual festival, beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12 through 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20:

  • Second Street: closed between Elm and Walnut streets
  • Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street: closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street)
  • Race Street: closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street)
  • Freedom Way: closed between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street

Beginning 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16:

  • Third Street: closed between Walnut and Elm streets

Third Street will reopen at 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2021 begins Thursday, Sept. 16 and extends through Sunday, Sept. 19.

