MAP: Road closures underway for Downtown's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI — Road closures began Sunday in preparation for this year's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati celebration.

Officials with the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering said the following streets would close for most of the week leading up to the annual festival, beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12 through 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20:

Second Street: closed between Elm and Walnut streets

closed between Elm and Walnut streets Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street: closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street)

closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street) Race Street: closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street)

closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street) Freedom Way: closed between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street

Beginning 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16:

Third Street: closed between Walnut and Elm streets

Third Street will reopen at 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2021 begins Thursday, Sept. 16 and extends through Sunday, Sept. 19.