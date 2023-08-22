John Cena, Manning brothers, Cameron Diaz, Venus Williams to attend Cincinnati's 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival

CINCINNATI — John Cena, Peyton and Eli Manning, Cameron Diaz and Venus Williams are just some of the celebrities that will all be in the Tri-State next month for the return of the annual Kroger Wellness Festival.

The 2023 festival will take place on September 22 and 23 at The Banks. It will feature more than 100 panel discussions, food demonstrations, fitness classes and musical performances across six stages, organizers said in a press release.

This year's event will focus on six core pillars of transformation: balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

"We have an exciting schedule featuring athletes and celebrities who will join us as we create an environment where the community can be inspired to take a step forward in their wellness journey," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

WWE Champion and actor John Cena, actress Cameron Diaz, Food Network chef Amanda Freitag, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson, TV host of "The Talk" Amanda Kloots, professional street basketball player Grayson Boucher, Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and professional tennis player Venus Williams will all make festival appearances.

The weekend will also feature two free concerts. The Barenaked Ladies will perform on Friday and then Flo Rida will take the stage on Saturday.

Local celebrities including Reds Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Chef Christian Gill, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, mixologist Molly Wellmann and Drew and Lea Lachey will also make appearances throughout the weekend.

The festival runs both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's the largest free health and wellness festival in America. Event organizers said the goal is to celebrate physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family.

Click here to view the full event schedule.