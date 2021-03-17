Holy Grail celebrates 10 years at The Banks on St. Patrick's Day

CINCINNATI — The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at The Banks is recognizing a milestone this St. Patrick's Day as they celebrate 10 years of being open.

Jim Moehring, owner of Holy Grail Tavern and Grille, wasn't sure if the restaurant would make it this far after a tumultuous 2020.

In March of 2020, the bar and other businesses at The Banks were closed down due to the pandemic. They were allowed to reopen patio seating on May 15, but social unrest caused businesses to close back down afterwards. Then curfews were put in place and restaurant capacities were limited.

But Moehring said the community supported the restaurant, and he thinks it's because of the memories customers have made at the restaurant over the past 10 years.

Some of those memories include the 2015 All-Star game.

"All the pageantry that went with the All-Star game," Moehring said. "As far as sales go, the Home Run Derby is, and will be, our biggest day ever. Todd Fraiser, the home runs were fantastic."

To celebrate a decade of post-game celebrations, the Reds sent Holy Grail a framed jersey -- sporting number 10, of course.

Moehring also said it's been exciting to watch as downtown Cincinnati changed around him and the restaurant.

"It's been absolutely amazing to see the entire downtown corridor, not just The Banks," Moehring said. "The apartments above us weren't open, the Reds had not built out the entire ballpark yet, Smale Park had not been done. So there's been so many things that have happened in the last 10 years. The time has flown by."

Beyond the business, Moehring said the staff and customers feel like a family, and it's been great to watch as people and families grow alongside them.

"The highs of watching our staff graduate and go through, have babies, the amount of people that we have down here that have proposals down here because they met down here..."

The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille will have bagpipers, Irish dancers, green beer and more St. Patricks's Day fun this year. However, capacity is limited and staff are taking temperatures at the door. Patrons are required to wear a mask when not sitting and eating or drinking.