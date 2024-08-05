Watch Now
Fire interrupts patrons, temporarily closes popular destination at The Banks

CINCINNATI — 40 firefighters from multiple companies within the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to The Banks around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of heavy smoke in the area, according to a media statement from the CFD.

While in route firefighters stated they could see smoke coming from The Yard House, at 95 East Freedom Way.

Upon entry, those fire on scene encountered a fire in the kitchen that was producing heavy smoke and fire that was coming through the restaurant's roof, CFD said in the statement.

Firefighters said everyone in the restaurant, both staff and patrons had all exited the building safely.

The fire was able to be quickly brought under control, CFD saying it took approximately 10 minutes to put out the flames.

According to the CFD statement, damage is estimated to be $150,000, and the cause of fire was accidental.

It's unclear at this time when The Yard House will be re-opened for business.

