Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2018: Cincinnati Zoo's Thane Maynard named festival's grand marshal

CINCINNATI -- The grand marshal for this year's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is the director of the Cincinnati Zoo, Thane Maynard.

Maynard is known for his dedication to wildlife preservation. He also wrote "Saving Fiona: The Story of the World's Most Famous Baby Hippo," which chronicles how the zoo saved the prematurely-born hippopotamus.

The 42nd annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place Sept. 21-23 on Second and Third streets between Elm and Walnut streets, Downtown.

Festival organizer, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announced on Friday that Maynard will help kick off Oktoberfest by attending the annual Running of the Wieners dachshund race. The first heat of the race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 on Freedom Way between Rosa Parks and Race streets.

Maynard will lead the World's Largest Chicken Dance at noon Sept. 23 from the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Main Stage & Sam Adams Bier Garten, located at the corner of Second and Elm streets.

For more information visit oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.