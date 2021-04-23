Swingin' summer jobs open at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Summer jobs don't get much cooler (or farther from the ground) than this.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is looking for summer job-seekers to "facilitate fun" on its new Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course.

The course features a series of 50 obstacles elevated over kangaroos in Roo Valley. Kanga’ Klimb guides will help climbers customize their course and make sure that they are properly fitted with safety gear.

Terry Helmer Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will unveil the Kanga Klimb ropes course in spring 2021, delayed from 2020.

“This position offers a competitive wage, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to hang outside all day,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s senior manager of visitor experience, Rachel Robertson. “Having fun is one of the job requirements!”

Starting pay for guides is $12 per hour. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, physically fit and available to train May 17 - 23.

WCPO was the among the first to explore the structure in January. The Kanga' Klimb is scheduled to open in June.