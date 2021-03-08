Suspect in Cincinnati triple homicide died Friday in Detroit after police shooting

CINCINNATI — The man who was wanted for the shooting deaths of three people in Cincinnati died Friday morning after he was shot by police in Detroit a week ago, according to officials.

Chandra Moore, 55, was shot by Detroit police officers Monday, March 1, and died from his injuries on Friday, according to Detroit Police Department's Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

Moore was wanted by the Cincinnati Police Department after police said he shot and killed three people and injured two others after a shooting on Feb. 28.

Police said 35-year-old Andrew Wesley was shot and killed on Idlewild Avenue. Officers later located a second victim, 28-year-old Brittany Wagoner, at 2525 Victory Parkway. The next day, CPD said 33-year-old Timothy L. Dugar, who was injured in the shooting, died from his injuries.

After the shooting, police said Moore fled to Detroit. According to WCPO's sister-station WXYZ, as Moore left the motel he was staying at Monday morning, he saw some police officers nearby and started shooting at them. Multiple officers fired back, striking Moore. No Detroit officers were injured in the exchange.

Moore was transported to a Detroit hospital before he died from his injuries Friday.