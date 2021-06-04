Summerfair returns to Coney island this weekend

CINCINNATI — Summerfair is back at Coney Island this weekend after the pandemic caused the fair to be a drive-thru event last year.

This is the 54th Summerfair to be held at Coney Island, making it one of the oldest art fairs across the country.

Artists, musicians and other vendors from as far away as Arizona who will be exhibited in the fair. They will have artwork, jewelry, clothing, handmade soaps and other items on display and for sale.

There are 12 categories of art represented as well, including photography, metal and 2D/3D mixed media.

Proceeds from the fair provide awards, scholarships and exhibit opportunities to a variety of people including emerging artists in high school or college, working professional artists and local and regional small to mid-sized arts organizations.

Summerfair ends Sunday, and you can buy tickets for one day, or for the weekend, here.