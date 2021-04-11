Summerfair 2021 poster a ‘tribute to Ohio’s first artists’

CINCINNATI — One of the oldest art fairs in the country is revealing its main display on Sunday.

The 54th annual Summerfair, which runs June 4-6 at Coney Island, will feature the work of more than 300 artists and craftspeople. And unlike last year’s festival, which

was made to be a drive-thru event due to COVID-19, people will be able to walk around this year.

Art will be showcased in 12 categories, including photography, painting, drawing, wood, metal and more.

Amy Panfalone, a middle school teacher in the Lakota Local School District, won this year’s poster competition. Panfalone said she drew inspiration for this year’s poster from Native American sites throughout Ohio.

“We also had just come off of a trip of exploring the Hopewell mountains ... and Serpent Mound so I'd like to think that my design this year is in terms of color and design and bold patterns as a tribute to Ohio's first artists,” Panfalone said.

Panfalone will be at the Anderson Center from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday to sign posters for anyone who wants to buy one.