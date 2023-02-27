Students return to Rothenberg Preparatory Academy classrooms after flooding forced two-week closure

CINCINNATI — Students returned to in-person learning in Rothenberg Preparatory Academy nearly two weeks after "significant flooding" forced Cincinnati Public Schools to close the building.

The school closure was announced on February 6, after flooding from a malfunctioning water valve damaged the building; a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said "key components of the school's HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced." The district announced the building would be closed for "an undetermined amount of time."

The district announced that engineers were addressing the then-unknown extent of damage, as water was pumped from the building.

Rothenberg Prep was closed after 1 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8, with students joining classes remotely on Feb. 9 and 10. After that, students who attend the school were given temporary space at Rising Stars at Vine and South Avondale while Rothenberg underwent repairs.

The district announced the school would reopen and return to normal operations on Monday, Feb. 27.

"Cincinnati Public Schools worked with local, regional and national contractors and inspectors to prepare the building to reopen," read a press release from the school district.

Students participated in virtual learning on Feb. 24 as teachers worked to move back into their classrooms in the building, the district said.

It's not the first time in recent history the school has been damaged by unexpected circumstances: Nearly one year prior, the driver of an SUV crashed through a power pole and into the school, though the building only suffered minor damage and classes were not affected.

Rothenberg Preparatory Academy is a neighborhood school and learning center that serves students from preschool to grade 6, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.