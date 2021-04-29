Watch
Students of color invited to apply for journalism boot camp

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 1
Image via: GCABJ
This High School Student Journalism Boot Camp is targeting students of color in hopes of increasing diverse representation in newsrooms in the future.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 29, 2021
CINCINNATI — High school students with an interest in journalism are being invited to apply for a virtual summer camp that teaches students of color the ins and outs of news storytelling.

The 2021 High School Student Journalism Boot Camp will be held virtually on June 26 and is open to students in grades 9-12.

The Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists partnered with the Society of Professional Journalists to host the virtual camp. Organizers said the initiative is targeting students of color in hopes of increasing diverse representation in newsrooms in the future.

The 2021 Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists High School Student Journalism Boot Camp will be held virtually June 26.

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 1. Participants will need access to WiFi to participate in the camp. Subject areas include broadcast, radio, print, digital, video/photography, reporting/writing and producing.

Interested students can apply here.

