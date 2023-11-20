CPD: Man arrested after firing two shots at Kroger security officer

CINCINNATI — A man is in police custody after he allegedly fired shots at a Kroger security officer on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

The incident happened at the Kroger on Kenard Avenue in Spring Grove Village Monday morning.

Officers on the scene said an argument between a shopper at the store and the security guard escalated into the shopper firing a gun. Police said the security officer had begun to walk away from the argument when the shopper pulled out a gun and fired two shots, neither of which hit anyone.

CPD said they believe he would have fired more, but the gun jammed.

Police did not say whether the shots were fired inside the store, or outside.

The man left the scene, but police located him nearby and took him into custody, according to CPD. When they found him, police said he had two guns on his person.