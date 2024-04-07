Police: Person dies after crash in South Fairmount, driver ran from scene

CINCINNATI — The passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday night died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night, they were called to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount for a reported crash where someone was injured.

When they got there, police said they determined a 24-year-old man driving a 2019 Honda Civic northwest on Harrison Avenue was hit by the unknown driver of a 2016 Toyota Scion who'd been heading south on Harrison Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Toyota ran away from the scene; a passenger inside the Toyota was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. That passenger died at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release the identity of the person who died.

CPD said it is still investigating whether speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

Police did not release any information about the unknown driver of the Toyota Scion, or any information about who may have been at fault in the crash.