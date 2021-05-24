Watch
Police: Man killed after Thursday evening shooting in South Fairmount identified Monday morning

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:34:41-04

CINCINNATI — Police identified a man Monday morning who died after a shooting Thursday evening in South Fairmount.

The Cincinnati Police Department said 40-year-old Daniel Johnson was shot Thursday around 7:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue.

First responders transported Johnson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. However, Johnson died at the hospital Saturday from his injuries.

The police are still investigating the shooting, and they have not said if there are any suspects in the incident at this time.

