One person dead in South Fairmount fire

Jay Warren
Posted at 2:03 PM, Dec 14, 2023
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a fire in South Fairmount, according to fire officials.

Police said three people made it out of the fire, which broke out in a home along Queen City Avenue Thursday afternoon, but one person died.

Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Chief Matt Flagler said a Cincinnati police officer noticed smoke coming from the home and notified the fire department. After that, neighbors also began contacting 911.

Flagler said initial findings lead fire officials to believe the fire began on the second or third floor, but they could not yet say what started it.

Fire officials did not release any information about the person who died in the fire.

