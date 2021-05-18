Lick Run Greenway officially opens Tuesday

CINCINNATI — After almost 12 years of construction, Lick Run Greenway in South Fairmount is finished and officially opening Tuesday morning.

The new green space between Queen City and Westwood avenues has new playground space, basketball courts and walking paths.

“When you look at the pictures of what we were really striving for in the planning and the design and you look out there now, we really were able to stay true to what we were hoping for," Marylynn Lodor, the chief operating officer for the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, said. "It’s really surreal and again everything only going to get bigger and greener as the years go by.”

The area also serves a more functional purpose as a storm water management system for the area. Before construction, a combined sewer system was dumping hundreds of gallons of untreated wastewater into the Mill Creek.

Now, after $103 million, the bio-engineered stream and underground sewer line will eliminate about 400 million gallons of sewage overflow each year. Officials with MSD said they've already seen nine new species of fish in Mill creek, signaling that the creek is already cleaner.

"Before this project, there was no drop of water, no drop of rain that could make its way to the creek without first getting mixed with sewage," Lodor said. "If you stop and think about that… every gallon that we see running through the Lick Run Greenway, that is avoided combined sewer overflows.”

While the area has been open and in use for a few months, the official opening Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. marks MSD's hope that the area will tie the community together.