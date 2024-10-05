Watch Now
Judge sets $60K bond for Cincinnati woman accused of killing another woman in crash

Ebony L. Johnson faces one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular manslaughter
Ebony L Johnson Arraignment
Krizia Williams/WCPO
Ebony L. Johnson was in court Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 to be arraigned on vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges related to a 2022 crash.
Ebony L Johnson Arraignment
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman was in court Saturday for the 2022 death of a woman.

Ebony L. Johnson, 31, was arraigned on one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular manslaughter for the November 2022 death of Valerie Jean Smith in South Fairmount. On Nov. 27, 2022, Johnson was driving westbound near Harrison Avenue when she drove left of center and collided with a Nissan Versa, which Smith was a passenger of.

Smith was transported to UC Medical Center but died at the hospital due to her injuries.

On Saturday, Johnson's defense attorney entered a not guilty plea. Her attorney also said she'd be filing a motion, claiming Johnson's rights had been violated since it's been nearly two years since a warrant was first put out.

A Hamilton County judge set Johnson's bail at $60,000 for the four counts. She was also ordered not to drive.

Johnson is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail. She is expected to next be in court Friday, Oct. 18.

