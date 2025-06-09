CPD: Man dies over 1 week after South Cumminsville shooting

CINCINNATI — A man has died over a week after he was shot in South Cumminsville, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Llewellyn Avenue on May 30. When they got there, police learned that 27-year-old Jevon Kirk was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle.

At the hospital, he was treated and listed in "stable but critical condition," CPD said.

On June 7, Kirk died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed his cause of death as an "apparent homicide" on its report Monday morning.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.