Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music 24/7

CINCINNATI — Whether you love it or hate it, "Jingle Bell Rock," "White Christmas" and more classic Christmas songs are already playing 24/7 in the Tri-State area.

It may only be the beginning of November, but radio station STAR 93.3 (WAKW-FM) is setting the holiday mood early (arguably) with the Christmas tunes.

STAR 93.3 is a nonprofit, listener-supported radio station run by Pillar Media with the religious mission of encouraging people to grow their relationship with Jesus through media.

The radio station says it begins playing Christmas music right after Halloween because "Christmas is the most joyful time of the year," according to the radio station's website.

"We believe it's a celebration!" the radio station says. "Why would we limit a celebration THIS big to just a few weeks?"

STAR 93.3 also points out that Christmas music is an almost universally loved music genre, with a lot of people growing up hearing the genre at one time or another.

If you're someone who's not so ready to jump into the holiday spirit just yet, STAR 93.3 said on social media that listeners can still listen to other types of music on the radio station's website and app.

For those who also think the radio station is completely disregarding Thanksgiving as a holiday, STAR 93.3 believes it's actually the opposite.

"We're never more thankful than we are during this time of the year," the radio station says.

