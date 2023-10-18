Choo choo! Holiday Junction to return to Cincinnati Museum Center with dozens of train cars

CINCINNATI — It's that time of the year again! Holiday Junction is set to return to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The holiday exhibit is set to bring dozens of trains, cars and more to the CMC beginning Friday, Nov. 10.

The event, which is celebrating its 77th year, will bring 50 locomotives that will travel across more than 100,000 miles of track through picturesque streets, snowbanks and more.

"There is no place like dome for the holidays," said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of the CMC. "Each year Union Terminal becomes this Hallmark movie-like scene of multiple generstions embracing in the Rotunda, reminiscing around the Duke Energy Holiday Trains and line up to get their picture with Santa."

The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are the main focus of Holiday Junction, but there are multiple other train cars, surrounding features and familiar faces like Rudolph and the Grinch that also elevate the exhibit.

The exhibit will include a 1904 electric toy train from the Cincinnati-based Carlisle & Finch Company, which produced the first electric toy train in 1896. There's also a pre-World War II Lionel layout and 1960s Lionel Super O layout that show the evolution of toy trains.

Other than the trains, there's also LEGO's Brickopolis, which will have LEGO bricks built into scenes with characters from Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more — even some local residents. The CMC's Omnimax Theater will also be showing "Rocky Mountain Express."

"The holiday magic here creates memories that span generations," Pierce said.

While Holiday Junction begins on Nov. 10, Santa and his reindeer won't arrive to the CMC until Nov. 24.

The holiday event runs until Jan. 8, 2024 and tickets are $10 per adult and child or $5 per person with the purchase of another museum experience. Admission is free for CMC members.